Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

