Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

MPB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,810 shares of company stock worth $319,584 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

