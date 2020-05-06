Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,558,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.