Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

