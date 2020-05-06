Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
