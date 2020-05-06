Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. First Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

FBP opened at $5.21 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,629,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 48,268.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,010 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 959,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

