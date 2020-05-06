Piper Sandler Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,570,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.