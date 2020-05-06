Piper Sandler Comments on Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,670 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

