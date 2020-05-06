Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
