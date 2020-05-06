Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.