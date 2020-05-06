Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,810.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,886 shares of company stock worth $109,486,006.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.