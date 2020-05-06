Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMBK. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $14.30 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

