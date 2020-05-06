Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbia Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CLBK opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.27%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 22,650 shares of company stock worth $350,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.