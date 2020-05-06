Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of TPX opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock worth $102,626,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

