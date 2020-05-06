Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,406 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

