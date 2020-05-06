Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 31.8% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

