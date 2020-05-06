Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.04 billion $1.56 billion 45.26

Pivotal Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.90% -53.30% -3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pivotal Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 980 3330 6641 325 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition competitors beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

