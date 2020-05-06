Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading Down 1.6%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.13, approximately 300,553 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,329,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after buying an additional 774,263 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,625,000 after buying an additional 70,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

