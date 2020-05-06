Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$27.47 million for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.