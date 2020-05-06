Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial Reit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.81-1.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.