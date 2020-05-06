PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 544,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 230,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after buying an additional 219,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.