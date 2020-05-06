Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded by William Blair to “Hold”

William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $609.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

