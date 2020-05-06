Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 121,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

