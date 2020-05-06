Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,683 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Procter & Gamble worth $454,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

