Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

