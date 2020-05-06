ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of ProntoForms in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

CVE:PFM opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. ProntoForms has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.37 million for the quarter.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.