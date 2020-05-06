ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.08. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 717,752 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

