Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 11,817 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 829,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.