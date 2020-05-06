Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,161 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,033. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

