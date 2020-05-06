Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,277 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $76,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.95. 18,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,847. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

