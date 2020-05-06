Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,910 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. 406,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

