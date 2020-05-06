Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,261 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.48. 194,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

