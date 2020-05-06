Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 64,400 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 667.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

