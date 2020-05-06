Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.48.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.46. The company had a trading volume of 786,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,151. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.