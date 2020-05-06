Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,265 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 792,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 185,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,061,593. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.