Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,376 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.