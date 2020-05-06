Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 12,701 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,596,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 19,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.