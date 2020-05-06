Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 17,023 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

NYSE CL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. 63,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

