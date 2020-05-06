Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,717 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $294.83. 156,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

