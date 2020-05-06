Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,959 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. 16,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

