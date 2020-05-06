Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 32,133 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $218,399,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

DLR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.08. 32,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,176. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

