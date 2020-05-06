Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 5,436 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,418. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

