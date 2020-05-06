Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 55,805 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 194,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 116,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

