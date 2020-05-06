Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 7,676 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

UPS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,417. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

