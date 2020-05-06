Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FMR LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

