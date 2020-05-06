Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $766,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,036,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

