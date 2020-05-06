Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.45% of Envista worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,343. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

