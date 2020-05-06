Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,481. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

