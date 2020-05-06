Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.23 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

