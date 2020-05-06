Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.96 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.42% of nVent Electric worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 3,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,557. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

