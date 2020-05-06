Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.71% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 7,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

