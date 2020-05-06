Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 2,169,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,715. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

